Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $150.83 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $152.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

