Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Stock Holdings Cut by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RFG opened at $219.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.95. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $153.38 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

