Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle (NYSE:ASPL)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,322 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,584% compared to the typical volume of 161 put options.

NYSE ASPL traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 6,955,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,494. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Get Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.