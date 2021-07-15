Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Sells $450,682.20 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 14,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $450,682.20.

Kenneth D. Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

