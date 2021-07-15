Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INVH. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of INVH opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $154,083,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $136,552,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

