IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Cap of $166.11 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $166.11 million and $4.39 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00090327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00850983 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

