IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Acquires 23,061 Shares

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 23,061 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £28,595.64 ($37,360.39).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Max Royde bought 16,037 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £19,725.51 ($25,771.51).

On Friday, April 23rd, Max Royde purchased 5,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £5,350 ($6,989.81).

On Tuesday, April 20th, Max Royde purchased 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £26,500 ($34,622.42).

IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.89. IQGeo Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £69.35 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

