IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $285.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IQV. KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $246.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.62.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,912,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

