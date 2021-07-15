iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,717,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 14,208,231 shares.The stock last traded at $145.00 and had previously closed at $146.34.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after acquiring an additional 425,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,370 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,101,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after acquiring an additional 550,055 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

