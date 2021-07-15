iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $99.34. 191,749 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.