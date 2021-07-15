iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stock Holdings Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 914,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,226 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

