iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 19th (NYSEARCA:IXN)

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. The 6-1 split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

IXN traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $348.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,734. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.77 and a fifty-two week high of $349.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.10.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,662,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.