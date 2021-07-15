iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.39% of iShares Gold Trust worth $107,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 55,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,281,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 158,471 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 819,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 303,674 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

IAU opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

