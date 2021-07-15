iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 135.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,767.5% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.97. 319,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,574,860. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

