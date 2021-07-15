iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,360 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,909 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.06. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

