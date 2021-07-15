iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $41,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,612. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $196.49 and a 12-month high of $280.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

