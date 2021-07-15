iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Les B. Korsh Sells 4,577 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36.
Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.53 million and a P/E ratio of -8.42. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ITOS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
