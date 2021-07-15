J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price objective on J Sainsbury and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.37.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9796 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.