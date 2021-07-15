Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.500 EPS.

Jabil stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27. Jabil has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

