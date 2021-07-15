Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.450 EPS.

NYSE:JBL opened at $57.04 on Thursday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,648 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

