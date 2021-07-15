Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 122,424 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $97,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after buying an additional 408,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $181.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.73 and a 12 month high of $182.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

