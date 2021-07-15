Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 8,622,911 GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,622,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in GrafTech International by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 411,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.45.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.