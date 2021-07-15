Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 146,163 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,163 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.17% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $109,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $874,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 53,630 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSM opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.85. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSM. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

