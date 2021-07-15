Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,552 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $124,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 84.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $171.88 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.