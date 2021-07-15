Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 187,110 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,110 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $127,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $105.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

