Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $112,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $79,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chemed by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Chemed by 152.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,957,000 after buying an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,892,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $468.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

