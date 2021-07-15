JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Position Boosted by Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 152.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties comprises approximately 3.1% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.60% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $25,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.52. 5,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,997. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.55. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

