Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRG. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

PROG stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. PROG has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in PROG by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after purchasing an additional 230,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PROG by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

