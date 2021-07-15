Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

