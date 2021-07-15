Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nikon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Nikon had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NINOY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29. Nikon has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

