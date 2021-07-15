Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

