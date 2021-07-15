Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AstraZeneca PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,286,000 after acquiring an additional 537,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

