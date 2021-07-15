Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Capital One Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $16.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.68.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $158.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,453,000 after buying an additional 117,125 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

