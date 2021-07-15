Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

NYSE:DFS opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $47.42 and a twelve month high of $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

