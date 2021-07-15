Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NIKE, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the footwear maker will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.39.

NYSE:NKE opened at $161.54 on Thursday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,118 shares of company stock worth $59,227,100 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

