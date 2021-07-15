Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SBI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for SBI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SBI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBHGF opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.62. SBI has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SBI had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.01%.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

