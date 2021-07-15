Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

