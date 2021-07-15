Jonathan Bourgoine Sells 24,508 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 24,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $7,908,731.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

STMP stock opened at $321.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.26. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.98.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Stamps.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

