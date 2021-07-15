Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS JOSMF opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Josemaria Resources has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72.

Get Josemaria Resources alerts:

About Josemaria Resources

Josemaria Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as NGEx Resources Inc and changed its name to Josemaria Resources Inc in July 2019.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.