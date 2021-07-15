Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS JOSMF opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Josemaria Resources has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72.
About Josemaria Resources
