JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $132.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.80.

YY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JOYY by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,380 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after acquiring an additional 654,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $88,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15. JOYY has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

