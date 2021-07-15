JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €48.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.44 ($58.17).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €36.08 ($42.45) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.81. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.