JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.55 ($98.29).

ETR:HEI opened at €74.98 ($88.21) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €74.21.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

