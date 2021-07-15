JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,150 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,902 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 98,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,434 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

FLIC opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $500.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

