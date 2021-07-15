JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 707 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of The Shyft Group worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

