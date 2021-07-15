JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Vor Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $46,318,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,094,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $63.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $583.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

VOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

