JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.