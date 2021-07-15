JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 517.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,048 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,945 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 385.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 93,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $249,845 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

