JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,107,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth $325,000.

Healthcare Capital stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

