JS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000. JS Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Lucira Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth $74,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:LHDX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

