JS Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

JS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,336,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,242 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.92. 168,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,149. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.